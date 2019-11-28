Trending:

News

E.T. returns to Earth to reunite with Elliott in new Christmas advert – watch

Everyone's favourite alien is back after 37 years.

Will Richards
E.T.
E.T. reunites with Elliott in a new Christmas advert from Sky

E.T. has returned to Earth for a new advert released to celebrate Thanksgiving – watch it below.

The four-minute short film called A Holiday Reunion comes from Sky and sees the extra terrestrial reuniting with Elliott – who is played once more by former child star Henry Thomas.

Both characters have now started families of their own, with Elliott’s kids finding E.T. lurking behind a snowman in the garden. Watch the video below.

Robin Garton, the creative director at Sky Creative Agency, called the advert ” a real sequel, not just a Christmas ad.”

He continued: “When you saw the script you knew it was going to be amazing but we wondered if we could make it happen.”

The script and shoot was overseen by Steven Spielberg, director of the original 1982 movie.

Back in 2017, Spielberg revealed the story behind Harrison Ford’s deleted cameo in E.T. and why it didn’t make it the final cut.

“He did the scene where ET is home levitating all of the stuff for his communicator up the stairs. Elliot is in the principal’s office after the frog incident. We don’t ever see Harrison’s face. We just hear his voice, see his body,” he explained.

“Henry’s chair starts levitating, so as ET is lifting all of the communicator paraphernalia up the stairs, Henry starts rising off the ground in the chair until his head hits the ceiling.

“Just as Harrison turns, ET loses control of the weight of everything and it all falls down the stairs, and Henry comes crashing down to the ground, and lands perfectly. Four-point landing. The principal turns around, and as far as he’s concerned, nothing ever happened.”

Elsewhere this festive season, Bastille have soundtracked the latest seasonal advert from John Lewis – which sees them covering REO Speedwagon’s ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’.

