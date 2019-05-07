HBO digitally removes paper coffee cup from that ‘Game Of Thrones’ scene

WARNING: Features spoilers

HBO has responded after Sunday night’s episode of Game of Thrones caused a huge stir on social media when many fans spotted a paper coffee cup during one of the scenes. The scene also has since been digitally altered to remove the cup.

The moment occurred during a victory celebration following the Battle of Winterfell in the fourth episode of Season Eight, after a shot of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), revealed what appeared to be a cup of takeaway coffee. You can view the clip below.

However, an edited version of the scene featured in the episode uploaded to their streaming service HBO Go with the coffee cup removed.

After it was first aired, fans immediately started mocking the scene with many commenting and posting several memes, a selection of which you can view below.

“I cannot get over how the makers of #GameOfThrones put fans on blast for not having expensive enough TVs to fully appreciate their visually perfect show then this week there’s actually enough light to see the screen and their sloppy asses fully left a 2019 coffee cup in the shot,” one wrote.

Another added: “Wtf… You guys seriously left a coffee cup in the frame.”

But Game of Thrones has now responded, and it’s fair to say that they’re taking the gaffe pretty lightly.

“News from Winterfell. The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake,” they wrote on Twitter. “Daenyrys had ordered a herbal tea.” Starbucks later added: “TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink” In a statement to Variety, Thrones art director Hauke Richter also said the gaffe is being “blown out of proportion [because] it has not happened with Thrones so far.” He added to TMZ: “We are usually so diligent that this does not happen. ““The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring episode three shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew.” Richter also confirmed that the cup wasn’t from Starbucks either, but instead purchased from a local coffee shop in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, where the show is filmed. As per below, Starbucks has also responded.

Meanwhile, actor Vladimír Furdík recently admitted that he was a fan of the decision to kill off the Night King – even if it resulted in his exit from the show.

“I think it was a good decision. Because nobody’s waiting so much for [Arya to kill the Night King], not many people knew it would happen,” he added.

“Maybe 10 minutes before… we see Jon Snow and other actors, but we don’t know where [Arya] is. Maybe somebody can predict it, but I think it was a good decision.”

He added: “Who else can kill him and how? It was the best, I think.”