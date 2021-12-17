Early details announced for ‘Peaky Blinders’ immersive show

Early details for Peaky Blinders: The Rise, an immersive show inspired by the hit BBC series, have been announced.

The announcement has been made via the show’s official social media account, with a link to sign up for ticket release notifications and further information on the event.

The new theatre show, organised by Immersive Everywhere, will be hosted in London at Camden’s The Vanguard Theatre, close to the setting for Solomons Yard in the TV series. The show will be opening in summer 2022. Casting is yet to be announced.

The live immersive show, Peaky Blinders: The Rise, will be opening in London, Summer 2022. To sign up for more information and be the first to get tickets when they are released, go to: https://t.co/i0U301NU8V pic.twitter.com/0cZFhW9Cgk — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) December 17, 2021

Peaky Blinders: The Rise will be the first official fully immersive 360-degree theatre show set in the world of the Birmingham gang.

A synopsis for the event reads: “Follow the rise in fortune of Tommy Shelby and his family as the unfolding narrative and live actors place the audience right at the heart of the Shelby Company, featuring iconic locations, from the betting shop in Small Heath and The Garrison through to the bakery on the banks of Regent’s Canal, the home of the Solomons gang.”

The immersive experience will arrive after the sixth and final season premieres in February 2022, as confirmed by actor Conrad Khan.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy has penned a new tribute to Helen McCrory, his Peaky Blinders co-star who died earlier this year.

McCrory, who starred as Polly Gray in the hit BBC series, passed away in April following a secret battle with cancer.

“Helen had this genuine compassion. It was part of her DNA,” he wrote in The Observer‘s obituaries of 2021 series. “She wasn’t an actor who turned up, did the gig and went home. All the way through Peaky Blinders, she would chat to members of the crew as well as the actors. She knew everyone’s name.”