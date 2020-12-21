Eddie Izzard praised after announcing she/her pronouns

Comedian Eddie Izzard has announced that she uses she/her pronouns, receiving a huge amount of praise from fans.

The stand-up confirmed that she goes by the pronouns while appearing on Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year last week, asking host Stephen Mangan to refer to her as such.

“I try to do things that I think are interesting, and this is the first program I’ve asked if I can be she and her. A little transition period,” Izzard explained to contestant Curtis Holder.

She added of how it felt to announce her pronouns: “Well it feels great, because people just assume that they just know me from before, but I’m gender fluid. I just want to be based in girl mode from now on.”

Izzard has since received praise on social media over her announcement, with fellow comedian Shappi Khorsandi tweeting: “I can’t tell you what she means to me as a comic. Rocked my comedy world when I was a teen and beyond. Changed everything, made room. I love her and this morning I’m very happy for her.”

Writer Shon Faye added: “There have always been gender nonconforming people who have adopted the languages and signs associated with another gender. From ancient sumerian priests to Molly houses to drag queens etc. These signifiers belong to no one. She/her and he/him can be used by anyone.”

“It brings me a lot of comfort seeing #EddieIzzard, someone with a traditionally masculine name, use exclusively she/her pronouns,” wrote another Twitter user. “Names don’t have genders & pronouns don’t indicate gender but as someone with a feminine name who’s pronouns are they/them, this makes me feel seen.”

Izzard most recently appeared in the likes of Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, as well as films Get Duked! and The High Note.