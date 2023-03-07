Eddie Izzard reveals new feminine name: “I’ve wanted it since I was 10”

Eddie Izzard has announced she now alternates between her original name and a new moniker.

The comedian, who recently campaigned to become the next Labour MP for Sheffield Central, shared her new name during a recording of Matt Forde’s The Political Party podcast.

“I’m gonna be Suzy Eddie Izzard,” the comedian explained. “I’ll put Suzy there and then Eddie and then people can choose what they want and no one can go wrong.”

Advertisement

She added: “I’ve wanted to be Suzy since I was 10. That’s how I’m gonna roll so people can choose what they want, they can’t make a mistake, they can’t go wrong.”

Izzard has used she/her pronouns since 2020, but previously said she “doesn’t mind” if people use he/him pronouns to address her.

After her bid to become an MP for Sheffield was unsuccessful last year, losing out to Abtisam Mohamed, Izzard vowed she will “keep going until I get in”.

“I’d still love to be an MP for Sheffield, anywhere up north,” Izzard added on the podcast. “If there is a North/South divide, I wanna fight for the North.”

Last year, Izzard told people to “join the 21st century” after two MPs made transphobic comments against the comedian. “Trans people exist. I exist,” Izzard said. “Transphobic attitudes come from all different quarters, unfortunately.”

Advertisement

She added: “Some people aren’t up to speed, some people haven’t joined the 21st century and, well, they’ve got to get on the bus now because I’ve been out for so long now that I don’t know why they didn’t bring this up before.

“I suppose it’s different because I’m going for a parliamentary seat. I just don’t think bullying is a great thing to be happening, so I’m just going to ignore it and carry on.”