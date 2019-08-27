Eddie Murphy to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ for first time in 35 years

He's been vocal over his issues with the show in the past

Eddie Murphy is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time in 35 years during the show’s upcoming new series.

Read More: Five stunning Saturday Night Live performances by your favourite stars

The long-running US variety programme will return to screens for its 45th season on September 28, with musical guest Billie Eilish and presenter Woody Harrelson appearing on the first episode.

Announcing the run of guests yesterday (August 26), SNL confirmed that the legendary comedian and actor will appear as a guest host on the show’s Christmas edition, airing on December 21.

Murphy’s return is notable due to him boycotting the series for decades, though he did make a brief appearance in 2015. The comic, who became one of SNL‘s biggest stars back in the ’80s, was less than impressed with a joke David Spade made about his career during the Hollywood Minute segment in the 1990s.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2011 about his relationship with the show, Murphy said that SNL “said some shitty things” about him following his departure.

“It was like, ‘Hey, come on, man, it’s one thing for you guys to do a joke about some movie of mine, but my career? I’m one of you guys,” he told the publication. “How many people have come off this show whose careers really are fucked up, and you guys are shitting on me?’ And you know every joke has to go through all the producers, and ultimately, you know Lorne or whoever says, [Lorne Michaels voice] ‘OK, it’s OK to make this career crack…”

Murphy said that he “felt shitty about that for years”, but has since let bygones be bygones.

Other guests confirmed for Saturday Night Live this season are Fleabag star and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, and Stranger Things‘ David Harbour. See the line-up so far in the above tweet.

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy has been hailed by fans for his performance in the trailer for Dolemite Is My Name.