Watch an eerie new trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’ reboot

The remake of the iconic series will air later this year

An eerie new trailer for Jordan Peele’s remake of The Twilight Zone has been released.

The iconic sci-fi anthology TV series originally ran from 1959 to 1964 before being revived in the mid-1980s and, again, in the early ‘00s. Created by Rod Serling, each suspenseful episode ended with a dark or surprising twist.

Following a teaser that aired during the Super Bowl earlier this month, the new trailer gives a closer look at what to expect from the show. In it, clips from the episodes show the likes of Adam Scott, Tracy Morgan, and Kumail Nanjiani thrust into mysterious situations.

Midway through the video, Peele turns to stare ominously at the camera. It ends with Scott whispering the words: “This is real.” Watch it below now.

The Twilight Zone will premiere on CBS All Access in the US on April 1. A UK release date has yet to be announced.

Details about the new version of the series are currently scarce but it has been confirmed that one episode will be a reimagining of classic episode ‘Nightmare At 20,000 Feet’ and will star Scott and William Shatner. The latter will play a man who is tormented by a gremlin that only he can see.

Another will feature Greg Kinnear and will be titled ‘The Traveler’, while John Cho and Jacob Tremblay will appear in ‘The Wunderkind’.

Meanwhile, Peele has also been working on a new horror movie called Us. The film is due for release on March 22 and will star Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Elisabeth Moss. It follows the Wilson family as they go on holiday in California only to have their holiday home broken into by four people who look surprisingly like themselves.

It was announced last year that the Get Out director is also set to write and produce the “spiritual sequel” to classic horror movie Candyman.