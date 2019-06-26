The new ads follow a series of billboards for the Kellogg's frozen snack that started appearing in various US towns last week

Retro Eggo waffles adverts have started appearing in the lead up to the third season of Stranger Things.

Kellogg’s are taking things back a few decades in a series of new ads for its frozen waffle company, which produces Eggo waffles, the preferred treat of the show’s character Eleven.

First came some ‘80s-inspired Eggo billboard ads that popped up last week in towns named Hawkins across Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin. Now, a series of ‘new’ ads have appeared on Eggo’s official Instagram account.

Featuring ads that appear to be influenced by the Upside Down, according to Eggo’s Instagram account, they’re “unreleased ads from 1985 that are a bit… strange.”

Each advert is a part of an Easter Egg hunt. “One tasty bite can turn your whole world upside down. And if you’re lucky, you’ll find one of our rare 1985 Eggo boxes in stores starting in July,” one post reads.

See Eggo’s Instagram posts below:

The ’80s throwback posts arrive during the lead up to season three of Stranger Things, which premieres on July 4 on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has given fans a major update of what to expect from the hit Netflix show’s upcoming third season.

Speaking to Empire, the actor, who plays central character Mike, said that “The first season was more about the adventure aspect and kind of fun, the second season was more about the horror aspect.