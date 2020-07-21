El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie actor Johnny Ortiz is facing a lifetime prison sentence for attempted murder.

The actor is pleading not guilty on the “attempted willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder” charges, following an alleged offence on May 24.

The offence, according to Deadline, was “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members.”

Ortiz, alongside codefendant Armando Miguel Navarro, has been accused of attempting to kill a man named Brian Duke.

Ortiz’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the actor’s bond, saying he is “in jail fighting for his case that he is innocent on”.

Ortiz could go to jail for 25 years to life in state prison, under the California Penal Code – the preliminary hearing is set for September 22.

Johnny Ortiz played Busboy in El Camino opposite Aaron Paul as Jessie Pinkman, and also starred in the 2015 Disney film McFarland USA alongside Kevin Costner.

Reviewing El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie last year, NME said: “crucial characters are altogether absent, deaths feel too easy, escapes too clean and big-money deals too predictable.

“The film ends as the show did – Jesse braves his future alone. It’s just puzzling to watch two more hours and reach, essentially, the exact same conclusion.”