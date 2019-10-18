‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ draws 6.5 million viewers on opening weekend

The feature-length sequel to the much-loved series arrived on Netflix a week ago

Viewing figures for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in the US have been revealed, with the film averaging over 6.5 million viewers across its opening weekend.

The Netflix-produced sequel to the original series, which arrived on the streaming platform last week (October 11), stars Aaron Paul as his Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman and picks up the story immediately after the dramatic events of the show’s 2013 finale.

El Camino was expected to be a big hit for Netflix upon its release, and Nielsen’s SVOD Content Ratings — which measures streaming viewing figures in the US — have now given an indication of how popular the film was on its opening weekend (via The Hollywood Reporter).

El Camino achieved an average audience of 6.54 million viewers over the first three days of its release, with around 40% of that audience (just under 2.65 million people) watching the film on day one. Nielsen also say that 8.2 million people in the US watched at least a few minutes of the film.

Netflix have, however, regularly contended viewing figures provided by Nielsen as they only measure viewers who watch their programmes on television, therefore excluding those watching on any other viewing device.

Speaking about El Camino recently, Paul and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan lifted the lid on two alternate endings which didn’t make the final cut of the film.