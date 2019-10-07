‘El Camino’ star Aaron Paul says ‘Breaking Bad’ sequel series won’t happen

"You can put that dream away"

Aaron Paul has shot down fans’ hopes of a Breaking Bad sequel series in light of the show’s spin-off movie that premieres on Netflix this month.

Paul, who reprises his role as Jesse Pinkman in the new film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, said that the Netflix film doesn’t ratify another Breaking Bad series.

“People were just so passionate, and wanted answers,” Paul told The Guardian yesterday (October 6) as he recalled fans’ responses to the conclusion of Breaking Bad in 2013.

“[They were] asking when the next series of Breaking Bad was gonna be — you can put that dream away — wanting to know what happens to Jesse. And what happened to Jesse,” he added.

The film tells the tale of Jesse’s dramatic escape from the white supremacists’ compound where he was forced to produce high-quality meth (season 5). In the new movie he must “come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future,” part of a press statement reads.

Paul addressed the ending of Breaking Bad in an interview with Time earlier this month. “I love the way the show ended — that it left it very vague. You’d like to think he’s riding off into the sunset, but you know life isn’t going to be that easy for him.

“People, almost on a daily basis, ask me, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ My response is, ‘I have no idea. In reality, he’s probably on the run and in hiding. His fingerprints were all over that murder scene.’ But I fantasised that he was just living in the woods somewhere, maybe working with his hands again, creating things with wood.”

He added that he had “zero” reticence about reprising his role and said that he is “definitely a better actor from when I began” with Breaking Bad.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is released via Netflix this Friday (November 11).