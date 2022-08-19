Elijah Wood joining the second season of ‘Yelllowjackets’

It’s been announced that Elijah Wood has joined the second season of hit TV show Yellowjackets.

A press release from Paramount said that Wood was joining the second season of the show in “a season long guest arc.”

The statement added that “Wood will play Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty in ways she won’t see coming.”

Advertisement

The series will go into production later this month in Vancouver.

Responding to the news on social media, Wood tweeted a picture of the script with his character named at the top. He tweeted: “I am beyond stoked to join y’all!”

I am beyond stoked to join y'all! https://t.co/SnhE3YL0JQ — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 19, 2022

The series, which aired earlier this year, won acclaim from critics and fans alike.

An official synopsis describes it as “equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness.

“The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.”

Advertisement

The press release also revealed that Liv Hewson and Courtney Eaton have been upped to series regulars in season two, following their appearances in season one.

The show is executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Karyn Kusama also executive produced and directed the pilot. Drew Comins of Creative Engine also serves as executive producer.

A release date for season two is expected to arrive later this year.