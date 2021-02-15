Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood has weighed in on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, suggesting it should have a different title.

The actor played the lead role of Frodo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s original trilogy, which was adapted from JRR Tolkien’s classic fantasy series.

Amazon’s upcoming series will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth before the events of the trilogy, and Wood has suggested as such that the current title of The Lord Of The Rings – which hasn’t been confirmed as the final title – is inappropriate.

Advertisement

“I find it very bizarre that they’re calling it Lord Of The Rings as a shorthand, because it’s not Lord Of The Rings!” he says in an upcoming interview with Empire (via Fandom) alongside Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

“It takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth.”

His latest comment echoes similar words last year, where Wood said: “I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show. They’re calling it The Lord Of The Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading.

“From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord Of The Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord Of The Rings.

“It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.”

Advertisement

The Frodo Baggins actor also expressed interest in making a cameo in the series, which is touted as the most expensive show ever made.

“If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing, then yes,” he said. “Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there.”

The new Lord Of The Rings series recently confirmed a new slate of cast members, including Lenny Henry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, and Fabian McCallum.

They join the previously-announced Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Ema Horvath.