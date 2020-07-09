Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, has said he wants a cameo in the forthcoming TV series.

Wood has expressed interest in being involved in the upcoming Amazon Prime TV show almost 20 years after he portrayed the hobbit in the mystical land of Middle Earth.

Speaking during a livestreamed video interview with IndieWire this month, Wood said he was “absolutely” up for any cameos that could come about.

He said: “If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing, then yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something, I am absolutely there.”

The opening season of the show is expected to be focused on a young Aragorn (played by Viggo Mortensen in the original movies). The character was already 87-years-old by the time The Fellowship Of The Ring began, so there’s a huge chunk of his childhood that could be used in the plot.

This does mean that it is highly unlikely we will see Wood as his original character if he was to get a cameo.

Wood added: “I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show. They’re calling it The Lord of the Rings, but I think that’s slightly misleading.

“From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings.

“It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.”

The New Zealand Film Commission has recently stated that because of the coronavirus pandemic filming f,or the TV show in their nation has not yet resumed, but pre-production work has picked up again.