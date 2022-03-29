Elisabeth Moss hunts a killer in ‘Shining Girls’ trailer

A trailer has been released for Apple TV+ series Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss.

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist who is the survivor of a traumatic assault. When she learns of a recent murder that’s linked to her case, she teams up with journalist Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her blurred reality and uncover the killer’s identity.

Alongside Moss and Moura, the eight-episode thriller series stars Phillipa Soo, Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell.

Moss serves as an executive producer and director on the series. Leonardo DiCaprio has a producer credit too, alongside creator Silka Luisa, Lauren Beukes and Michelle MacLaren.

Shining Girls is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 29.

Moss, best known for starring in The Handmaid’s Tale and Mad Men, is set to feature in Taika Waititi film Next Goal Wins. The sports comedy-drama is based on the documentary of the same name about football coach Thomas Rongen’s efforts to lead the American Samoa team to qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Michael Fassbender plays Rongen alongside Moss, Frankie Adams, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Will Arnett and Rhys Darby.

Recently, Moss has starred in thriller The Invisible Man and 2020’s Shirley, where she played novelist Shirley Jackson.