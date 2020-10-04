Elisabeth Moss has discussed the possibility of The Handmaid’s Tale having a happy ending in a new interview.

The Hulu show, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s book of the same name, follows Moss’ character June in the totalitarian state of Gilead, where women are treated as the property of the state.

With a fourth season of the drama in the works, Moss has spoken about the future of the show, saying she would be “offended” if it kept going if her character died. Asked by the Times if there could be a happy ending, she replied: “It depends what you define as happy.”

Advertisement

She added that she had pitched the idea of “June ending up in a really modern relationship on an island”. “It’s very French, and they have beautiful children,” she said.”

The actor also said there was “an idea where it might end”, as well as some “surprises in season four about where we’re taking the show”. “We don’t want to keep doing the same thing,” she said. “You can’t just keep June in this place where she’s tortured all the time. It’s boring.”

Moss also revealed what Atwood had told her was a sign of society heading towards a similar regime as Gilead. “She said, ‘When they open fire on protestors,’” she explained. “Interesting is not the word. Horrifying? She specifically said that.

“When you lose the right to protest you’re really in trouble. That’s when the constitution doesn’t exist any more.”

Advertisement

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale was due to premiere in autumn 2020, but was delayed after production was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Filming resumed in September and the show is expected to air in 2021.

A first teaser for the next series was released this summer, which showed June being carried to safety by her fellow Handmaids.