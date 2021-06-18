Elizabeth Olsen claims Jessica Chastain rescued Naomi Watts from security guard who “assaulted” her at fashion show

Elizabeth Olsen has claimed she once saw Jessica Chastain rescue Naomi Watts from an aggressive security guard.

The actor spoke on YouTube series First We Feast about the event, which she claimed took place at a fashion show.

“I was part of one of the craziest things I had ever seen,” Olsen said. The actor did not disclose the name of the design company, but claimed that “it was the security guard of the person who ran the whole company, not the designer, [who] was assaulting Naomi Watts to make her move, like, not be there.”

Watts refused to obey the security guard’s instructions, which appeared to agitate the security guard. Chastain then reportedly appeared by Watts’ side.

“Jessica Chastain was elbowing in, and got in the security guy’s face, and other security guys came,” Olsen continued. “Then the lights went down, the man who owned the company was there, and everyone acted as if nothing had just happened. It was so bizarre, it was very weird.”

Watch Olsen’s appearance on the YouTube show below:

During a recent interview for Variety‘s ‘Actors On Actors’ series, Olsen appeared to confirm that WandaVision would not be returning for a second season.

“No. No, it’s definitely a limited series,” she told Kaley Cuoco, who was conducting the interview with her.

Olsen will however return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The film will be released on March 25, 2022 as part of Marvel’s phase four.