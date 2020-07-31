Ellen DeGeneres offers apology to staff after claims of “racism and intimidation” on her show

Ellen DeGeneres has apologised in a message to the staff on her talk show after current and former staff members made claims of “racism and intimidation” on set.

Earlier this week, it was reported that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was under internal investigation after ten people, nine of which were previously employed by the show, had anonymously alleged that the workplace is “dominated by fear” in an article by Buzzfeed News earlier this month.

Now, DeGeneres has personally addressed her staff in a note, as reported by Variety, confirming that an internal investigation is underway and saying that she wanted to make sure the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a happy place from day one.

“No one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect,” she wrote. “Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.

“I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions… I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

“I’m also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop,” she said.

“As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded.”

Read the full note by Degeneres via Variety here.

In addition, insiders have reportedly said that the show’s executive producer, Ed Glavin, is set to exit the role immediately.

A spokesperson for the show’s distributor Warner Bros. confirmed in a statement to Variety that investigations were indeed taking place, though they made no comment on Glavin’s alleged departure.

“We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them,” the statement read.

“Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show.”