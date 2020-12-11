Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19.

The television host and actor shared the news on Twitter, saying: “Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now” last night (December 12).

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” DeGeneres wrote in a Notes app screenshot.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me as been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

A source then confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show would subsequently be paused until January.

Earlier this year, Ellen DeGeneres addressed claims of a “toxic work environment” following allegations of “racism and intimidation” over the summer.

“Things happened here that should never have happened,” DeGeneres said during a monologue at the start of the new series’ first episode in September.

“As you may have heard this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation,” she added.

Today we’re starting a new chapter. pic.twitter.com/PvpZXnXLv5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 21, 2020

“I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.

“I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realise that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”