Elliot Page shares new passport photo following transition

Elliot Page has proudly revealed his new passport photo, telling fans he couldn’t be happier with the image.

The Umbrella Academy star, who came out as transgender in 2020 with an open letter, took to Instagram on Sunday (July 3) to share the snap.

He captioned the image: “Never thought I would love a passport photo.”

The post from the Canadian actor has received plenty of support from his followers, garnering almost one and a half million likes.

“The best passport photo I’ve seen,” commented director Reed Morano, while The Umbrella Academy executive producer Jeff King wrote: “That’s a keeper.”

Last month, Page explained how his own personal transition had been incorporated in the third season of The Umbrella Academy, which premiered on Netflix on June 22.

During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actor praised the series’ “wonderful” showrunner Steve Blackman for helping develop his character – known as Vanya in the first two seasons, and Viktor in the new episodes.

“When we first talked about it, he seemed really excited about incorporating it into the show,” Page explained, adding that the team hired an “incredible” writer, Thomas Page McBee, to help tell the story.

“He wrote an extraordinary book called Amateur, which I highly recommend everybody to read,” said Page. “He was the first trans man to box in Madison Square Garden. And his book and his work in general are so much about masculinity and what it means and exploring that.

“Thomas came on board and helped out and I feel proud of it and excited for people to see it.”

In April last year, Page told Oprah Winfrey that he could no longer hide his gender, given the prevalence of anti-trans discourse.

He said: “I was expressing [my identity] to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point.”