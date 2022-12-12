Elon Musk gets booed at Dave Chappelle gig

Elon Musk has been booed after appearing onstage during a Dave Chappelle show.

The billionaire, who recently purchased Twitter, was introduced as “the richest man in the world” by the comedian during a show at the Chase Center in San Francisco last night (December 11).

However, when he walked on stage, the audience gave him a mixed reception according to footage posted on social media, Chappelle noting: “Cheers and boos I see…”.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” the comedian then joked, referring to Musk’s recent decision to fire people from Twitter.

Elon getting booed is hilariouuuuus 😂😂😂 Only funny thing Chappelle’s done in years pic.twitter.com/G2gLgDLA3Y — Sarah Woolard, JD (@sarahwoolard) December 12, 2022

“All those people who are booing have terrible seats,” Chappelle went on to joke. “His whole business model is fuck Earth, I’m leaving anyway.”

Musk has since responded to the appearance, replying after sharing a post on Twitter saying “truth resonates”. “So does a crowd full of boos,” one poster responded, leading Musk to write: “Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh.”

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter). It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Musk purchased Twitter back in October, a move that has since generated a lot of attention and headlines. Under his tenure, the company has ended its COVID-19 misinformation policy, and Musk immediately fired numerous top executives.

The business magnate also spent weeks wrestling with a paid verification system and banning people for impersonating him. In the wake of the executive firings, the site was rumoured to be on the brink of collapse, while Musk allegedly told the remaining staff they must “work long hours at high intensity” or leave the company.

Since the takeover, Elton John has been among those to leave the platform, the singer saying that he cannot allow “misinformation to flourish unchecked”.

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he said. “I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”

Elsewhere, Chappelle was recently confirmed to be getting more Netflix comedy specials, despite a backlash last year after he described himself as “team TERF” when addressing the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling.