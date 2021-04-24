Elon Musk to host Saturday Night Live with Miley Cyrus as musical guest

Elon Musk and Miley Cyrus will appear on Saturday Night Live (SNL) next month.

The show on May 8 will be hosted by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, with Cyrus appearing alongside him as the musical guest.

Cyrus confirmed the news by sharing an image of SNL’s sticky note board today (April 24), which informs viewers of the upcoming schedule. The episode will mark Cyrus’ sixth visit to SNL as musical guest. Her last album was 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts‘.

As Variety reports, it’s rare for SNL to have a business mogul host the late-night NBC show. Former NBC programming head Brandon Tartikoff fronted the show in 1983 before New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner later took the helm in 1990.

Musk’s business ventures have been in the news recently, with his partner at brain-chip company Neurolink creating a stir for saying a real-life Jurassic Park could be made.

In other news, Musk’s partner, Grimes, said last month that their baby son is already making “super fire” music.

On March 18 Grimes shared a video of X AE A-XII making a loop on a portable synthesiser. “Did you make a loop? You’re so smart!” Grimes says to her son in the clip. In the post’s caption, she wrote: “Lil X made a loop on my keyboard? Prob an accident but tbh he played a super fire set just now.”

Elsewhere, in Cyrus news, the singer has teased a forthcoming remix of The Kid LAROI’s 2020 single ‘Without You’. Cyrus shared a video of herself on Instagram last week singing a verse from the song with a range of articles reporting on the singer’s romantic life featured in the background. At the end, Cyrus also kisses musician and TikTok creator King Moxu.

Cyrus also covered Queen classics at NCAA’s ‘Final Four’ basketball tournament earlier in April. Watch here.

NBC’s Saturday Night Live airs from 11.30pm ET to 1am ET on Saturdays.