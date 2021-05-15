New figures estimate that Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by $20 billion dollars (£14bn) in the week since he hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was the latest guest host of the long-running live variety show last Saturday (May 8), with Grimes appearing in one of the sketches as Princess Peach.

Following the performance, it was revealed that Musk’s appearance on SNL had a noticeable impact on the price of the cryptocurrency dogecoin, which the entrepeneur has vocally endorsed in recent months.

Advertisement

Now, it’s been revealed by Forbes that shares of Tesla have fallen more than 15% so far this week, with Musk’s net worth dropping by $20.5 billion to around $145.5 billion, leaving him as the third richest man on the planet.

Following Musk’s performance, his partner Grimes shared her admiration for his hosting duties, writing: “So proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the Grimes fans so I apologise in advance) but he killed it.” Grimes also made a surprise appearance as Princess Peach during a sketch on the show.

During Musk’s opening monologue, the mogul revealed he has been diagnosed with Asperger’s. I’m actually…the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL – or at least the first to admit it,” Musk said, despite former SNL cast member Dan Aykroyd hosting the show in 2003 while admitting to having mild Asperger’s.

“So I won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don’t worry, I’m pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode.”

Elsewhere, Musk presented his vision for the future, saying: “I believe in a renewable energy future. I believe that humanity must become a multiplanetary, space-bearing civilisation. Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they?”

Advertisement

Musk’s duty as host of last week’s episode was met with criticism by both SNL cast members and many on social media.

Ahead of the episode, the show’s teaser saw Musk labelling himself a “wild card” and promised that “there’s no telling what [he] might do” during the episode.

According to Page Six, SNL boss Lorne Michaels allowed cast members who are uncomfortable with Musk’s booking as host to sit out their usual duties of appearing alongside the episode’s host in sketches, though none appeared to back out of the show as a result.