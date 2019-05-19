Emilia Clarke bids an emotional farewell to ‘Game of Thrones’

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed."

Emilia Clarke has written an emotional farewell message to Game of Thrones as fans prepare to say goodbye to the show.

Clarke was 21 years old when she landed the role of Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series. Now 32, she has posted a parting message via her Instagram account as the show prepares to air its final episode tonight (May 19).

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” she began her post. “The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”

Accompanying the post with pictures of the cast and crew on set in costume and at an informal gathering, Clarke also included a shot of her character’s wig, as well as a selfie she took in costume.

See the post below:

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown,” her post continued. “But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us.”

Clarke ended her post with a reference to the Night’s Watch vows: “And now our watch has ended.” It’s a line uttered by Jon Snow when he walked away from his position of command on the sixth season, and it’s the phrase spoken at eulogies for the fallen brothers in black.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones showrunners have explained why they rarely go on social media to see fans’ reactions to the show.

Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who this Sunday (May 19) wave goodbye to their groundbreaking HBO series, have said they are grateful for viewers sharing their reactions but rarely log on to read them.

“We don’t engage with it all that much, mainly because of the time and energy required to do so,” the pair told Rolling Stone.