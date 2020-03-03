Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke’s brother retrieved a Targaryen keepsake for her

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has shared the story of a gift from her brother from the set of the show that made her cry.

After the show ended in May 2019, several cast members took mementos from shooting locations – but for Clarke she was given it over Christmas.

On BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball, Clarke said she mostly “abided by the rules” but explained what her sibling brought home.

“My amazing brother, who worked on the camera department and worked on the show as well, this Christmas gave me the best Christmas present ever,” Clarke said.

“He had in one of the battle scenes – I think he’d got a mate of a mate of a mate – anyway, he got one of the Targaryen flags, so I opened it this Christmas and just burst into tears.

“I was literally like, ‘That’s going up pride of place’,” Clarke continued, “because I keep asking Game Of Thrones, please can I have a wig, a coat? I had eight.”

Elsewhere, a prequel series is currently in the works, taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. The show has been filming in Tollymore Forrest, Castle Ward and Inch Abbey – as well as travelling to Italy to film further scenes.

A release date for the series has yet to be confirmed.