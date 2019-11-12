Emilia Clarke calls ‘Game of Thrones’ backlash “flattering” as she responds to remake petition

"I don’t think there’s an ending that anyone could’ve written"

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has responded to a fan-made petition to remake season 8 of the show, calling the backlash “flattering”.

The finale of the HBO hit has met plenty of criticism since it aired earlier this year, with even the show’s director admitting it was “really rushed”.

Now, speaking on This Morning to promote her new film Last Christmas, Clarke has discussed the backlash to the last season of the show.

“On every level, it’s just profoundly flattering that people genuinely cared that much and they were with us for that long and that they really, truly believed in it,” she began.

“I don’t read anything online really because it doesn’t help my brain, but largely speaking I think people are being really kind about Daenerys and Mother Dragon and backing me up, so that’s lovely.

“I don’t think there’s an ending that anyone could’ve written,” Clarke continued, before referencing the fan-made petition. “No matter how many signatures were on any bit of paper, you just can’t and that is really just so flattering.”

As of the time of writing, nearly two million fans have signed the petition for Season 8 of Game of Thrones to be re-made, and a number of Thrones stars have subsequently aired their thoughts on the response, with actor Alfie Allen recently saying that he was “pissed off” by the online backlash.

The petition reads: “David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Last month, HBO scrapped an upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel, set to star Naomi Watts, even though a pilot episode had already been filmed.

In its place, a full series for a separate Game Of Thrones spin-off titled House Of The Dragon is instead set to begin production with HBO.