Emilia Clarke calls her final ‘Game of Thrones’ scene “hell”: “I didn’t think I could do it”

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has spoken of the “hell” of her final scene in the show.

Though her character Daenerys Targaryen speaks Dothraki almost the whole way through the show, it was her final speech in season 8 that “ate her up”, she reveals in new featurette Duty is the Death of Love.

“I knew that speech was going to be really important, and I spent a huge amount of time learning it,” Clarke revealed. “And for the first time in my whole Game of Thrones career, I got that word perfect.

She continued: “I’m being so brutally honest here – I was in hell learning that speech. This pretend language was literally eating me up. I couldn’t do it.”

She goes on to say that “magic happened” in order to get her through the scene. “I woke up in the morning, went on, and it all came out. I was probably fighting not what I was fighting, but what Dany was doing.”

Emilia Clarke has recently spoken of the moment that she believes led Daenerys to “go into her cold-blooded side”.

It comes after the actor, who stars in new film Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding, revealed that she was pressured into performing nude scenes so as not to “disappoint” Game of Thrones fans.