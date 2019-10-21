“We would never have made everyone happy”: Emilia Clarke on ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale

She felt “truthfully sad” for the show’s producers after the backlash

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has spoken out about the backlash to the series’ final season.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the award-winning HBO series, said in a new interview that despite whatever the outcome, the series’ ending “would never have made everyone happy”. “Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them,” she told The Daily Telegraph in the interview published October 19.

“It’s art and it’s to be dissected and taken on in whatever individual way you wish,” Clarke said. “And if you’re sad that the show is done and you’re sad because you enjoyed watching it, then that’s sad.”

Clarke added: “It sucks this wasn’t the perfect ending that people were hoping for, but I truly believe we would never have made everyone happy.”

Although she was too busy “focusing on my own reactions”, Clarke said she did feel bad for her colleagues, namely the show’s executive producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss, about the negative reaction online.

“The only thing I felt truthfully sad about was that David and Dan are my really good friends, and so it’s for them that I feel heartbreak, because it’s theirs,” the actress said.

On what she’s learned from playing Daenerys for almost 10 years, Clarke said, “[The character] taught me what it feels like to be in a room and be heard. She wielded such power, calmness and such poise,” she said. “She had a fierce intensity and made some incredibly tough choices.”

In May, Clarke defended the ending of Game Of Thrones, calling Daenerys’ fate “logical”. “Where else can she go?” Clarke said. “I tried to think what the ending will be. It’s not like she’s suddenly going to go, ‘Okay, I’m gonna put a kettle on and put cookies in the oven and we’ll just sit down and have a lovely time and pop a few kids out.’ That was never going to happen. She’s a Targaryen.”

Clarke is set to star in the new festive rom-com Last Christmas alongside Emma Thompson and Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding. The movie premieres in the UK November 15.