Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she supports the raft of spin-off series’ in the works, calling them “inevitable”.

There are currently six spin-off projects from the huge HBO series in the works, the furthest along being House Of The Dragon.

Set to star Paddy Considine, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke, that story takes place 300 years before the events of Game Of Thrones, and follows the Targaryen family. It is set to start production next month and will land on HBO in 2022.

With news of three new spin-offs emerging last month and series creator George R.R. Martin signing a reported eight-figure deal with HBO for future projects, Clarke has shared her support for the new Game of Thrones-related projects.

“Godspeed, everyone!” the actor, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the hugely successful show, said to the creators of the spin-offs in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, before quoting the immortal Mean Girls line: “You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!

Calling spin-offs from such a successful show “inevitable,” Clarke added: “I wish you all the best, it’s gonna be whatever it will be, but of course they’re doing more.

“You can’t create something that big and not have people go, ‘And? What else? This is really good! Let’s do loads more!'”

Of the three further Game of Thrones spin-offs were announced, one, which has the working title 9 Voyages, is being developed by Rome creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon.

A further project, 10,000 Ships, focuses around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne. Her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game Of Thrones.

The final of the three newly announced prequel series will be set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom.