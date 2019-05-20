‘Game of Thrones’ star Emilia Clarke: “I thought Beyoncé would hate me”

Season 8 came to an end last night

Warning: major spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 ahead

Emilia Clarke has admitted she was scared that Beyoncé would hate her after her Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen turned evil in season 8.

The actress has addressed a chance meeting with the singer at an Oscars after party held earlier this year.

”I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me. I can’t quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant,'” Clarke told the New Yorker.

”I just couldn’t handle it! I was on the verge of tears. I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, ‘Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I’m not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I’m having a conversation with a crazed fan who’s looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.’ Which is exactly what I was. I said, ‘I’ve seen you live in concert and I think you’re amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!'”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

She added: ”And all I wanted to scream was, ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way.'”

Clarke recently posted an emotional farewell message to fans after the show came to a close yesterday (May 19).

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me,” she began her post.

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”

Clarke also recently responded to the coffee cup gaffe that plagued the show earlier this month.