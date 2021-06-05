Emilia Clarke has opened up about joining Marvel in a new interview.

Speaking to Comic Book, Clarke discussed joining the cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion, a new series for Disney+ after her role in the series was confirmed earlier this year.

Whilst no news has yet been revealed about who Clarke will play in the series, which is expected to begin filming later this year, Clarke did open up about joining Marvel and what she loves about the franchise.

Clarke said: “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world.

“To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

“I grew up reading fantasy fiction, so I know that’s not the same as the actual comic book itself, but that was where my imagination lived. And so, then reading about superheroes for the first time, I’m pretty sure it was Superman that was my first ever. And Spider-Man, I kind of thought he was pretty cool. “Spider-Man was the first origin story that I remember as a child reading and being like, ‘Oh wow, this is more than what’s on the page. This is a bigger world,’ and then being allowed into that.”

Clarke went on to say that she truly understood the scope of comic books and their movie franchises when she started attending Comic-Con events.

“My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons. That’s when I was like, ‘Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.’ There’s so much.

“…And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That’s what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing.”

The new show on Disney+ is inspired by the comic book story of the same name and is expected to build stories around the characters of Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn).

In addition to Clarke, other actors to have been confirmed for the series include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

The series is being written by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.