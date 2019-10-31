HBO axed the series earlier this week

Emilia Clarke recently revealed that she’s “not really too sure” why HBO has cancelled its highly anticipated Game Of Thrones sequel which was supposed to have starred Naomi Watts.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of her new festive romantic comedy, Last Christmas, Clarke remarked that sometimes it’s hard to get a show started on production, though she added that the prequel might eventually “be reincarnated at some point”.

“I’m not really too sure [what happened],” she told ET. “It’s difficult to get stuff made. I wonder. Maybe it’ll be reincarnated at some point, but if it wasn’t meant to happen now, then I’m sure it’s because they know that it wasn’t going to be as perfect as it should have been.”

On Tuesday (October 29), Entertainment Weekly reported that HBO had scrapped the upcoming show, even though a pilot episode had already been filmed. The untitled series, written by Jane Goldman, was supposed to take place centuries before the events of the original hit show. Its cast included Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse.

While HBO has yet to confirm the news, the network did announce yesterday (October 30) that it has commissioned a full series for a separate Game Of Thrones spin-off titled House Of The Dragon instead. According to a press release, the new series is co-created by Ryan Condal and George R. R. Martin with Miguel Sapochnik in the director’s seat. House Of Dragon is reportedly set 200 years before the main show, and will focus on the civil war in the Targaryen house.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the original series, recently spoke out about the backlash to the fantasy epic’s final season. Despite whatever the outcome, the series’ ending “would never have made everyone happy”, the actress said. “Everyone is going to have their own opinion and they’re fully entitled to them,” Clarke explained.

In other Game of Thrones-related news, the show’s creators David Benioff and DB Weiss shocked fans by announcing their departure from the upcoming Star Wars trilogy.