Emilia Clarke receives apology from TV exec who called her “short and dumpy”

The CEO of Foxtel has issued an apology to Emilia Clarke after comments where he called the actress “short and dumpy”.

Patrick Delany was attending the premiere of House Of The Dragon in Sydney where he made a speech before a screening of the first episode. Clarke famously played Daenerys Targaryen in predecessor show Game Of Thrones.

Speaking to the audience, Delany spoke about how he was late to the former HBO fantasy series, saying: “I was like, ‘What’s this show with the short, dumpy girl walking into the fire?’”

The comments were reportedly received coldly, according to those who were in attendance.

In response to the backlash, a Foxtel spokesperson told Crikey: “The aim was to convey that for him, Game Of Thrones was something very different for television in 2011 and that Emilia Clarke went from relatively unknown to one of the most recognised and most-loved actors in television and film.

“On behalf of Mr Delany, the Foxtel Group apologises if his remarks were misunderstood and caused any offence.”

House Of The Dragon, which has just premiered, focuses on events 200 years before Game Of Thrones and the Targaryen dynasty, starring the likes of Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Emma D’Arcy. The show has already received positive reactions.

Meanwhile, Clarke recently discussed losing “quite a bit” of her brain following two aneurysms, telling BBC One’s Sunday Morning talk show: “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.”

Clarke continued of brain scans she has received since: “There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh. I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that.”

The star added: “Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.”