Emilia Clarke reignites the ‘Game Of Thrones’ coffee cup mystery

Emilia Clarke has reopened the case of the rogue coffee cup that was spotted in the final season of Game Of Thrones.

The cup made headlines after it was left in the final cut of ‘The Last Of The Starks’, the fourth episode of season eight of the show.

While answering questions for theSkimm‘s digital series, ‘Texts With’, Clarke addressed the cup incident, which took place during a feast at Winterfell. This time, she named a new culprit.

Advertisement

“It’s not Starbucks – spoiler,” she said. “I’m going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss.”

Watch the clip below:

However, Game Of Thrones co-creator and showrunner Weiss isn’t the first person that Clarke has accused of leaving the cup in shot.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019, the actor blamed Lord Varys star Conleth Hill.

“We had a party before the Emmys recently,” Clarke began, “and Conleth, who plays Varys, whose sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine’.”

Advertisement

Hill however has denied any association with the cup.

Meanwhile, Clarke will next be appearing on the small screen in Marvel’s Secret Invasion opposite Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Olivia Colman.

House Of The Dragon, one of six current Game Of Thrones spin-offs set at HBO, has begun production. The show is scheduled for a 2022 release, and stars Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith and Olivia Cooke.

Clarke recently gave the spin-offs her blessing in an interview, saying that they were “inevitable”.