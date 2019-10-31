Emilia Clarke reveals which ‘Game Of Thrones’ star is behind coffee cup blunder

The accidental scene in the final series of the show caused quite a stir

Game Of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke has revealed which cast member was behind the infamous coffee cup blunder from the show’s final season.

During episode 4 of season 8, fans spotted a disposable coffee cup among jugs of alcohol in a celebratory drinking scene.

Many rumours have gone around as to who was responsible for the gaffe. Back in June, Sophie Turner blamed the “lazy” Kit Harington, having previously pointed the finger at Emilia Clarke herself.

Now, speaking on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Clarke has revealed who was really behind the blunder: Lord Varys actor Conleth Hill.

“We had a party before the Emmys recently,” Clarke began, “and Conleth, who plays Varys, whose sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine’.”

She continued: “It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup. He said so. He said, ‘I think it was, I am sorry, darling, I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you’.

“I was like, ‘what!? what!?’ I think that’s who did it. He said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it.”

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss called the gaffe “embarrassing” after it aired, before admitting that “eventually, it was just kind of funny”.

It was also reported that Starbucks got $2.3 billion in free advertising from the coffee cup mistake, but then revealed that the cup was actually from a local coffee shop in the show’s filming location of Northern Ireland.

After airing in the original episode, HBO have since digitally removed the cup from all Game of Thrones re-runs.