Emilia Clarke has opened up about the secrecy surrounding her new Marvel series Secret Invasion, admitting she is “scared” of letting slip any spoilers.

The Game of Thrones star recently joined the new Disney+ series, though further details are under wraps, including what character she will play.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Clarke confirmed her involvement, adding: “But I’m already scared.

Advertisement

“The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house,” the star went on to joke. “There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

After Fallon suggested she was used to keeping secrets given her past on Game of Thrones, Clarke admitted: “That’s what I thought, but they schooled me. So I don’t know what to do.”

Last month, the actress opened up about joining Marvel and what she loves about the comics powerhouse, saying: “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world.

“To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

Advertisement

“I grew up reading fantasy fiction, so I know that’s not the same as the actual comic book itself, but that was where my imagination lived,” Clarke continued. “And so, then reading about superheroes for the first time, I’m pretty sure it was Superman that was my first ever. And Spider-Man, I kind of thought he was pretty cool.

“Spider-Man was the first origin story that I remember as a child reading and being like, ‘Oh wow, this is more than what’s on the page. This is a bigger world,’ and then being allowed into that.”

Secret Invasion is expected to revolve around Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, with other confirmed cast members including Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.