Emilio Estevez confirmed for ‘Mighty Ducks’ reboot with photo shared from set

Emilio Estevez will reprise his role as coach Gordon Bombay in the forthcoming Mighty Ducks reboot, it has been confirmed.

The actor, who starred in the original ’90s movie franchise that is now being made into a 10-part Disney+ TV series, is pictured with his skates on surrounded by his new ice hockey team.

Fans went wild for the update posted by Disney+ on Twitter. One wrote: “The feels. I just can’t right now,’ while another said: “I already love all of them.”

Disney+ wrote: “NO. CHILL. #EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus.”

NO. CHILL. 🚨❄🏒 #EmilioEstevez is BACK as Gordon Bombay! Check out this photo from production on The Mighty Ducks, an Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SSVEDUuO4w — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 13, 2020

The original Mighty Ducks franchise started in 1992, with the first film starring Estevez as a lawyer who is forced to coach a failing hockey team as part of his community service.

In a statement announcing his return, Estevez said: “Once a Duck, always a Duck! And after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in the Mighty Ducks franchise.

“Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

An official description of the reboot for TV reads [via Digital Spy]: “In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team.

“After 12-year-old Evan is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”