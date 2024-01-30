“Emily fuck off”: angry Paris locals graffiti locations from Netflix show

Locals have graffitied various locations used in Emily In Paris in protest against the Netflix show.

The series, which has been criticised for perpetuating French stereotypes, follows Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) who moves to Paris in order to provide an American perspective to a French marketing firm.

As reported by MailOnline, new pictures show a shoe shop which has been smeared with the words “Emily fuck off” and “South Paris is not yours”.

The store is said to sit in the same square as Emily’s house in the show, with the character living above a nearby restaurant.

Similar graffiti is written around other locations in the square, including a water fountain and café shutters emblazoned with the words, “Emily not welcome”. Another piece of graffiti, meanwhile, calls the show’s protagonist a “shit”.

As reported by Fortune last year, the Place de l’Estrapade in the Latin Quarter has become a tourist hotspot for fans since the show began in 2020 – with the anti-Emily graffiti now becoming part of the attraction.

“We have become an ultra-touristy district, whereas it was small square still a bit preserved from tourism,” one local told the outlet.

Filming on Emily In Paris season four kicked off earlier this month, as confirmed by Lily Collins on Instagram.

In a post where she shared photos of the script, Collins wrote: “Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good. Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily’s sake…”

Her co-star Ashley Park recently suffered “critical septic shock” following a holiday in Thailand last month, “which infected and affected” several of her organs.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery… but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” she wrote on Instagram.