‘Emily In Paris’ writer shares “rage” over ‘I May Destroy You’ Golden Globes snub

Emily in Paris writer Deborah Copaken has shared her “rage” over the fact that I May Destroy You was snubbed by the Golden Globes.

Copaken wrote an op-ed for the Guardian following the surprise nomination for Netflix comedy series Emily in Paris, which provoked outrage for many.

“‘That show,’ I told everyone who would listen, ‘deserves to win all the awards.’ When it didn’t, I was stunned,” Copaken wrote. “I May Destroy You was not only my favourite show of 2020. It’s my favourite show ever.