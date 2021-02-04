‘Emily In Paris’ writer shares “rage” over ‘I May Destroy You’ Golden Globes snub

Emily in Paris writer Deborah Copaken has shared her “rage” over the fact that I May Destroy You was snubbed by the Golden Globes.
Copaken wrote an op-ed for the Guardian following the surprise nomination for Netflix comedy series Emily in Paris, which provoked outrage for many.
“‘That show,’ I told everyone who would listen, ‘deserves to win all the awards.’ When it didn’t, I was stunned,” Copaken wrote. “I May Destroy You was not only my favourite show of 2020. It’s my favourite show ever.
“It takes the complicated issue of a rape – I’m a sexual assault survivor myself – and infuses it with heart, humour, pathos and a story constructed so well, I had to watch it twice, just to understand how Coel did it.”
Reflecting on the nomination she received, and how it still felt part of a wider injustice, Copaken continued: “Now, am I excited that Emily in Paris was nominated? Yes. Of course. I’ve never been remotely close to seeing a Golden Globe statue up close, let alone being nominated for one.
“But that excitement is now unfortunately tempered by my rage over Coel’s snub. That I May Destroy You did not get one Golden Globe nod is not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything.”
