Emily Ratajkowski criticises Ellen DeGeneres for “fucked up” Taylor Swift interview

Emily Ratajkowski has criticised Ellen DeGeneres for a “fucked up” interview with Taylor Swift.

The model and author took to social media to comment on a resurfaced clip which sees DeGeneres question Swift about her dating life while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2012.

The talk show host showed Swift photos of men she had reportedly dated, asking her to ring a bell to confirm whether they had officially been involved.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to [do it]. They’ll send me angry emails, and I don’t want to get them,” said the singer in the original interview.

“Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself,” she continued. “Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being.”

Ratajkowski was among many to criticise the interview in a resurfaced clip circulating on TikTok. “This is so fucked up,” she wrote. “She’s literally begging her to stop.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift recently confirmed she is rehearsing for her ‘Eras’ tour.

Swift confirmed the news on her Instagram story last Thursday (January 5), Billboard reports. The singer said she was “taking a break from tour rehearsal” to tell fans about a 12-hour flash sale of exclusive digital copies of her latest album ‘Midnights’, which included bonus “behind the song” material for four of the album’s tracks.