Emma Stone joins Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie’s comedy ‘The Curse’

Emma Stone has been cast in The Curse, a new comedy from Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

The La La Land star will star opposite Safdie, who directed Uncut Gems alongside his brother Josh Safdie. Josh will act as an executive producer alongside Fielder and Stone.

The Curse is a “genre-bending comedy” set to explore “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show,” according to Deadline.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

“Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

Stone most recently starred in Netflix miniseries Maniac on the small screen, opposite Jonah Hill.

She is also currently developing The Shadows, the debut thriller novel by Stacy Willingham, as part of a first-look TV deal with A24 alongside her producing partner Dave McCary.

The project also marks the Safdie brothers’ first foray into television after directing Adam Sandler in Uncut Gems earlier this year for A24.

In a five-star review of the film, NME said: “Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing heart-attack of a movie that grabs its audience by the throat and shakes until there’s no breath left.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for The Curse.