Emmy nominations 2022 – rolling list

The nominations for the 2022 Emmys are set to be announced later today – check back at 4:30pm BST for the full list.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept 22 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with a host for the ceremony yet to be named.
The nominations will be announced today by Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero via livestream on Emmys.com. They’ll be joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.
We'll be updating this page as the nominees are revealed.
HBO’s Succession is expected to lead the way with nominations in the drama categories this year, while Netflix‘s Squid Game and AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso are also predicted to receive significant recognition.
Some of the other shows tipped for multiple nominations include Only Murders In The Building, This Is Us, Barry, Hacks, Dopesick and The White Lotus.
To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have premiered between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.
Last year, it was Ted Lasso that received the highest number of nominations with eight in total.
At the ceremony, it picked up the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham claimed Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actress (in a comedy series), respectively.
We'll update the nominations below as they are announced:
