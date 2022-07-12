Emmy nominations 2022 – rolling list

The nominations for the 2022 Emmys are set to be announced later today – check back at 4:30pm BST for the full list.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept 22 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with a host for the ceremony yet to be named.

The nominations will be announced today by Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero via livestream on Emmys.com. They’ll be joined by Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

We’ll be updating this page as the nominees are revealed.

HBO’s Succession is expected to lead the way with nominations in the drama categories this year, while Netflix‘s Squid Game and AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso are also predicted to receive significant recognition.

Some of the other shows tipped for multiple nominations include Only Murders In The Building, This Is Us, Barry, Hacks, Dopesick and The White Lotus.

To be eligible for a nomination, a show must have premiered between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022.

Last year, it was Ted Lasso that received the highest number of nominations with eight in total.

At the ceremony, it picked up the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham claimed Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actress (in a comedy series), respectively.

We’ll update the nominations below as they are announced:

Outstanding Drama Series

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Comedy Series

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Directing For A Comedy Series

Writing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Limited Series

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program