Ouch.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner faced a brutal heckling at the Emmys after claiming that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is “real” and “unscripted”.

The reality stars took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Competition Programme award on Sunday evening.

However, the pair failed to strike the intended note as the audience began to laugh during their introduction to the category.

Kim said: “Our family knows first hand how truly compelling television comes from real people, just being themselves.”

Before Kendall moved onto her section, laughter could be heard across the auditorium.

Continuing unabated in the face of the laughter, Kendall said: “Telling their stories, unfiltered and unscripted.”

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “Did the audience just laugh at Kim Kardashian saying ‘real people telling real stories about themselves at the #Emmys?!? I truly thought I heard them laugh at her for that line. Y’all so shady.”

Another suggested: “I don’t think she was telling a joke.”

A third added: “Okay, Kim Kardashian and the Jenner model lady getting laughed at by the audience has been the high point for me so far..”

The award eventually went to RuPaul’s Drag Race – marking the second year in a row that the show has triumphed in the same category.

Elsewhere at the Emmys, there was huge victories for both Fleabag and Game of Thrones.

The Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy scooped awards for Best Comedy, Best Comedy Actress for Waller-Bridge, Writing for a Comedy Series and Directing for a Comedy Series.

Thrones, meanwhile, scooped awards for Best Drama and Best Supporting Actor (Drama) for Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.