The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight (September 19) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will honour the best TV of the last 12 months, following the nominations being announced in July.

READ MORE: The biggest talking points from the Emmys 2021 nominations

Ted Lasso leads the nominations with 13 nods, while Lovecraft Country and Pose are also in the running for numerous awards. The likes of I May Destroy You, WandaVision and The Crown are also up for multiple categories at the 73rd Emmy Awards.

Advertisement

Speaking in July when nominations were announced, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said TV had “provided a lifeline for so many around the globe this year, delivering a constant source of entertainment, information and inspiration during some of our most difficult days”.

Scherma added: “We are thrilled to honour the diversity of storytelling in television today by recognising talented artists, programs, producers, directors and craftspeople throughout our industry and celebrating their commitment to this extraordinary medium.”

See the full list of winners below, updated as they are revealed.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Advertisement

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)

Charles Dance (The Crown)

Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Pose (“Series Finale”)

The Crown (“War”)

The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)

Pose (“Series Finale”)

The Boys (“What I Know”)

The Crown (“War”)

The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)

The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Bowen Yang (SNL)

Kenan Thompson (SNL)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – winner

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Aidy Bryant (SNL)

Kate McKinnon (SNL)

Cecily Strong (SNL)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – winner

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (SNL)

Dave Chappelle (SNL)

Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)

Daniel Levy (SNL)

Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Maya Rudolph (SNL)

Kristen Wiig (SNL)

Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

Directing For A Comedy Series

B Positive (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)

Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)

Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)

Writing For A Comedy Series

Girls5eva (“Pilot”)

Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)

Pen15 (“Play”)

Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)

Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)

The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

WandaVision

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series Or Movie

Hamilton

I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)

I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)

WandaVision (“Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”)

WandaVision (“Previously On”)

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Queer Eye

Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Friends: The Reunion

Hamilton

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote