The 2021 Emmys are taking place tonight (September 19) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
The ceremony will honour the best TV of the last 12 months, following the nominations being announced in July.
Ted Lasso leads the nominations with 13 nods, while Lovecraft Country and Pose are also in the running for numerous awards. The likes of I May Destroy You, WandaVision and The Crown are also up for multiple categories at the 73rd Emmy Awards.
Speaking in July when nominations were announced, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said TV had “provided a lifeline for so many around the globe this year, delivering a constant source of entertainment, information and inspiration during some of our most difficult days”.
Scherma added: “We are thrilled to honour the diversity of storytelling in television today by recognising talented artists, programs, producers, directors and craftspeople throughout our industry and celebrating their commitment to this extraordinary medium.”
See the full list of winners below, updated as they are revealed.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Michael K Williams (Lovecraft Country)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country)
Charles Dance (The Crown)
Don Cheadle (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)
Timothy Olyphant (The Mandalorian)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Sophie Okonedo (Ratched)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
McKenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (“Diamond of the First Water”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Crown (“War”)
The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Wilderness”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Lovecraft Country (“Sundown”)
Pose (“Series Finale”)
The Boys (“What I Know”)
The Crown (“War”)
The Handmaid’s Tale (“Home”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
The Mandalorian (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Alison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Bowen Yang (SNL)
Kenan Thompson (SNL)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – winner
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Aidy Bryant (SNL)
Kate McKinnon (SNL)
Cecily Strong (SNL)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) – winner
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (SNL)
Dave Chappelle (SNL)
Daniel Kaluuya (SNL)
Daniel Levy (SNL)
Morgan Freeman (The Kominsky Method)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Issa Rae (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Yvette Nicole Brown (A Black Lady Sketch Show)
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Maya Rudolph (SNL)
Kristen Wiig (SNL)
Bernadette Peters (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)
Mom (“Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak”)
Ted Lasso (“Biscuits”)
Ted Lasso (“The Hope That Kills You”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency”)
Writing For A Comedy Series
Girls5eva (“Pilot”)
Hacks (“There Is No Line (Pilot)”)
Pen15 (“Play”)
Ted Lasso (“Make Rebecca Great Again”)
Ted Lasso (“Pilot”)
The Flight Attendant (“In Case of Emergency)
Outstanding Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
WandaVision
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series Or Movie
Hamilton
I May Destroy You (“Ego Death”)
I May Destroy You (“Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”)
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
WandaVision (“All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”)
WandaVision (“Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience”)
WandaVision (“Previously On”)
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nicole Byer (Nailed It!)
RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye)
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons (Top Chef)
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Queer Eye
Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Friends: The Reunion
Hamilton
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote