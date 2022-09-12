Here are all the winners from the Emmys 2022 – rolling list

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards take place this evening (September 12), with a number of big shows vying for the most-coveted awards in TV.

Returning to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, the show kicks off from 8pm ET (1am BST), with the ceremony itself hosted by Kenan Thompson.

Succession leads the nominees going into the night with 12 nods, followed by The White Lotus with 11 and Ted Lasso with 10. Other big shows competing for awards include Dopesick, Squid Game, Severance, Barry, Ozark and Only Murders In The Building.

Here, we bring you all the winners of the night as they happen – so for those in the UK, check back here from 1am and keep an eye on the rolling list below for updates:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul



Euphoria



Ozark



Severance



Squid Game



Stranger Things



Succession



Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)



Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary



Barry



Curb Your Enthusiasm



Hacks



The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Only Murders In The Building



Ted Lasso



What We Do In The Shadows

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)



Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from A Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert