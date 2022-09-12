Here are all the winners from the Emmys 2022 – rolling list

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards take place this evening (September 12), with a number of big shows vying for the most-coveted awards in TV.
Returning to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, the show kicks off from 8pm ET (1am BST), with the ceremony itself hosted by Kenan Thompson.
Succession leads the nominees going into the night with 12 nods, followed by The White Lotus with 11 and Ted Lasso with 10. Other big shows competing for awards include Dopesick, Squid Game, Severance, Barry, Ozark and Only Murders In The Building.
Here, we bring you all the winners of the night as they happen – so for those in the UK, check back here from 1am and keep an eye on the rolling list below for updates:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do In The Shadows
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under The Banner Of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from A Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Supporting Actor In A Limited Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Supporting Actress In A Limited Series or Movie
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert