Emmys “weird” opening sequence mocked by viewers: “Literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV”

Viewers were far from impressed by the Emmy 2022 opening dance sequence, which paid tribute to Friends, Law & Order: SVU, Game Of Thrones and a number of other TV shows.

On Monday (September 12), at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards ceremony on the iconic Friends couch, before breaking into a dance routine that was backed by the theme music of the Law & Order spin-off show.

READ MORE: Here are all the winners from the Emmys 2022

However, many of those watching at home seemed to be baffled by the performance and soon voiced their thoughts on social media.

Advertisement

“Literally made it about 4 minutes into the Emmys,” tweeted one viewer. “That opening dance routine was literally one of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen on TV.”

Another wrote: “A hip hop dance number to the Law & Order theme is fuckin’ weird,” while someone else added: “This opening dance sequence is…flat out horrible, I’m sorry.”

Others described it as “dancing atrocity“, comparing it to an opening sequence for the VMAs.

Not everyone hated it, though. One decidedly more positive viewer suggested that the show had got off to an “OK start”, while another wrote: “This opening sequence is cool af.”

On the night, Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus were the biggest winners, while Zendaya made history as the youngest-ever person to win two Emmy awards.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old picked up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Euphoria, having previously won the same award in 2020.

Zendaya triumphed in the category over Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Other winners on the night included Lizzo, whose emotional acceptance speech was a highlight of the show.