Played by Naomi Ackie, Bonnie has a mysterious connection to Alyssa

The End of the F***ing World season two arrives on Channel 4 next month and NME can exclusively reveal the opening scene from the new series.

Soundtracked by Nancy Wilson’s ’60s pop classic ‘How Glad I Am’, the scene opens on Bonnie (Ackie) as she pulls up to a petrol station in her battered estate car. “Polly! It is you!” exclaims the dopey-looking attendant, unwittingly getting her name wrong. “It’s me, Ray, from St Joseph’s! We were in the same class!”

Bonnie isn’t exactly pleased to see her ex-classmate, and answers all of his questions with one-word, monosyllabic answers. Eventually, she reveals she’s been in prison for murder, which shuts Ray up fairly quickly. “I’m going to go kill someone else now,” she then declares. By now, you should have realised Bonnie isn’t very normal.

Stuffed with po-faced humour and deadpan one-liners, the scene is a perfect example of TEOTFW‘s witty brand of comedy drama. After grabbing her just-purchased can of coke and smoky bacon crisps, we watch as Bonnie exits the shop and climbs back into the driver’s seat of her car. The final few shots reveal a revolver in the glove compartment, before Bonnie consults a creepy, serial-killer style notebook with Alyssa’s face (news cutting) stuck on a page. Does this mean Bonnie’s next target is the straight-talking, ‘give-a-fuck’ hero from season one? You’ll have to wait for the new series to drop next month to find out.

The End of the Fucking World season 2 airs November 4-7 on Channel 4, with two new episodes double-billed every night across the week from 10pm. The entire eight-part series will be available to stream on All 4 from 11pm on November 4.