Entertainment world pays tribute following “heartbreaking” Matthew Perry death

Since the news of Matthew Perry’s untimely death, tributes have flooded in from the entertainment world – read them below.

Perry, who died aged 54, was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning on Saturday (October 28). Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene.

The entertainment world has began to pay tribute to the actor, who is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s Friends.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Bing’s on-off girlfriend Janice Hosenstein, wrote on Instagram: “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Meanwhile, Perry’s on-screen mother, Morgan Fairchild, shared this statement via X/Twitter: “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest.”

The actor also starred in various projects; shortly before Friends, Perry was featured in Parallel Lines (1994), a mystery-drama film. Co-star Mira Sorvino wrote: “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Perry was born in Massachusetts on August 19, 1969, but was raised in various cities across Canada for most of his youth. He attended the same elementary school as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who took to social media to remember Perry.

“Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening,” he wrote. “I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

What a tragic piece of news to read. My heart goes out to his loved ones and long time cast mates. https://t.co/86iruEP5G0 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 29, 2023

RIP Matthew Perry, 54.

This is a developing story.