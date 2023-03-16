Eric Andre calls Chet Hanks a “fucking liar” as pair feud on Instagram

Eric Andre has responded to Chet Hanks after he claimed he “outshined” the comedian on his own show.

Andre, who hosts satirical comedy series The Eric Andre Show, recently claimed Hanks – the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – engaged in “dangerous” behaviour while on the set.

“He is… emotionally disturbed,” Andre told Rolling Stone. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit.”

Advertisement

After the interview was published, Hanks responded to his claims on Instagram, where he explained that he started to ride the motorcycle to try and “match” the show’s “outlandish” energy.

“At one point, he has a dude come and jump a dirt bike on the stage,” Hanks said on an Instagram Story. “Well, he must not have known that I ride dirt bikes because I picked that shit up and start riding it around the set.

“Everybody’s like, ‘No, no, no, don’t do that. You could get hurt!’ I’m like, ‘Chill I just popped a little wheelie.’ I put the bike down. Now he wants to come out and talk shit about me? “You must’ve just not liked the fact that I outshined you on your own fucking show.”

He added: “There’s a lot of fucking weirdos in Hollywood, but I didn’t think you were one of them. I thought you were funny and cool, but turns out you’re just a pussy.”

Andre has since responded to his claims on Instagram, where he calls Hanks’ version of events a “bold-faced lie”.

“Guys everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a fucking bold-faced lie,” Andre said on an Instagram Story. “He’s a fucking liar and I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father.”

Advertisement

Hanks has subsequently shared the video on his Instagram Story with laughing emojis and the caption: “This is the same dude that said I was ‘emotionally disturbed’.”

Hanks has struggled with substance abuse in the past and entered rehab several times before getting sober in 2018.

The actor and musician faced criticism after he debuted the track ‘White Boy Summer’ back in 2021.

Tom Hanks has four children in total, Chet and Truman with his wife Rita Wilson, and daughter Elizabeth and son Colin from a previous marriage.