Eric Andre pays tribute to the late DMX: “He was born to rap”

Eric Andre has paid tribute to late rapper DMX, saying he was a “star” that was “born to rap”.

The hip-hop icon died last week (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 following a heart attack.

Speaking to NME about his love for DMX, Andre spoke of using one of the rapper’s tracks in his new movie Bad Trip, which finished editing in 2019.

“I’ve been listening to DMX for 20 years,” Andre told NME. “It was pure coincidence that he recently passed away, and we didn’t know that he was on his deathbed when we selected that track.

Of DMX, he added: “He was one of those artists that was born to rap. In a parallel existence, if he became a brain surgeon or a plumber, it would’ve been a tragedy. His voice and his attitude… it was almost like he rapped when he talked. He was born a star. There was no warming up.

Andre added: “He had a tortured existence, and he’s at peace now, but it’s very sad.”

The actor also spoke of other late stars including DJ SOPHIE, who passed away in January, and the late MF DOOM, saying: “I’ve been listening to SOPHIE, DMX and MF DOOM. I was really sad about losing those three artists back to back.

“SOPHIE is truly 21st century music. There’s nothing like that, and the fact that she was creating this music that was never heard before. What genre is that?! It’s not a genre. It’s just so tragic, and [she] was so young. She was so innovative. There is nothing like that, and that is my highest compliment.”

DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons also recently paid tribute to the late rapper. “I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life without celebrating the life of one of the most important person [sic] in the world to me, my Ex-husband,” she wrote in reference to the late rapper.

Simmons continued: “I celebrate my life today, grateful to God for the 50 years He has given me. But now I also celebrate my ex-husband, my best friend, my spiritual partner, my mentor. But I also thank God for his life and his peace. And his journey and his life lessons that was passed on and that will live on for generations to come.”

The likes of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz, Power star Omari Hardwick and Ice Cube have also paid tribute to DMX following the news of his death, along with his daughter Sasha.

A posthumous DMX song called ‘Been To War’ was also shared this week, featuring Swizz Beatz and French Montana.